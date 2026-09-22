Romanian fast-moving consumer goods distributor Aquila announced that it initiated the merger by absorption of Parmafood Group Distribution, a company it acquired in April 2024. The transaction concerns only Parmafood Group Distribution and is intended to simplify the group’s legal and administrative structure.

Aquila said the merger would not affect its current operations or change how it manages relationships with customers and suppliers.

“The merger enables the transition to a unified structure designed to generate additional commercial and financial synergies and maximize the efficiency of commercial and operational activities,” Aquila CEO Cătălin Vasile said.

The experience and commercial relationships developed by the Parmafood team will be retained within the integrated organization, he added.

Parmafood Group Distribution has expanded its nationwide commercial presence since joining Aquila, strengthening its sales team and developing direct customer relationships.

The absorbed company’s financial results will be fully included in the financial statements of Aquila Part Prod Com starting January 1, 2027. Aquila previously completed similar mergers involving Seca Distribution in 2019 and Agrirom in 2021.

The group operates in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Hungary, distributing more than 22,000 products to over 78,000 points of sale. It reported revenue of approximately RON 3.5 billion in 2025, up 18% year on year.

Founded in 1994, Aquila has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since November 2021. Its shares joined the FTSE Global All Cap Index on September 21, 2026.