Electro-Alfa International is a leading domestic manufacturer of electrical equipment, providing EPC services and energy infrastructure solutions. The company's shares were admitted to trading on the BVB Regulated Market on March 3, 2026. The listing followed an initial public offering (IPO) through which the company raised RON 579 million from investors.

Since its stock market debut on March 3, Electro-Alfa International's share price has increased by over 87%, reaching RON 16.6/share, with its market capitalization standing at RON 3.1 billion at the close of the trading session on Friday, September 18.

Last month, the company reported an 8.4% higher net profit in Jan-Jun 2026.

EAI shares will hold a weighting of 0,69% in the BET index. Along with its inclusion in the BET index, Electro-Alfa International is also being added to its gross and net total return variants, namely the BET-TR and BET-TRN indices. The company's shares will also join the BET-XT, BETXT-TR, BET-XT-TRN, BET-BK, and BET Plus indices.

"The inclusion in the BET index marks an important milestone in our journey as a listed company. It demonstrates investor confidence in the fundamentals of Electro-Alfa International’s business and our ability to deliver on the objectives presented during the IPO. Following our listing, investor interest has been reflected in the liquidity and stock price performance of our shares," said Ștefan Petrea, CEO of Electro-Alfa International.

In the first half of 2026, the BET index delivered its best performance in 22 years, recording a 33% increase. In July of this year, the index crossed the 35,000-point threshold for the first time. Over the last year, the BET index advanced by more than 58%.