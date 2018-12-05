Romania’s Start-up Nation 2018 programme resumes after mid-December

Romania’s Business Environment Ministry announced that the second edition of the Start-Up Nation programme will open in the second decade of December 2018 on the aippimm.ro website.

The state will give RON 200,000 (EUR 43,000) to each recipient – newly established small or medium-sized enterprise, local Capital.ro reported.

The updated templates for documents required for online registration in the Start-Up Nation program, 2018 edition, was published on the Ministry’s website. The documents include a business plan template and statements confirming the eligibility of the candidate firm.

“We encourage entrepreneurs to draw up business plans based on published documents and be ready to file them when the online platform opens in the second part of December. We work on the adoption of the draft Government Ordinance on this topic this week,” said Minister for the Business Environment Radu Oprea.

The grants of up to a maximum of RON 200,000 per recipient may account for 100% of the value of the eligible costs of the projects (including VAT for non-paying companies). The enrolment in the program, requesting the grant agreement principle and filling in the business plan in order to obtain funding are made on-line. The application will remain open for 30 days.

The companies eligible under Start-Up Nation 2018 Program are those companies set up after January 30, 2017, active in the production, creative industries, services and commerce industries. In order to participate in the program, companies must create at least one full-time job for an indefinite period and maintain their employment for at least two years after the completion of the project implementation.

