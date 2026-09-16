Romanian-founded AI startup Veridion has raised USD 20 million in a Series A funding round led by Hoxton Ventures. The company will use the investment to accelerate its international expansion and recruit across its Romanian operations.

Existing investors Underline Ventures, OTB Ventures, Gapminder, Day One Capital, and Launchub also participated in the funding round.

Founded in Bucharest in 2019, Veridion uses artificial intelligence to collect and continuously update information about businesses worldwide. Its platform analyses digital signals from company websites, public registers, regulatory filings, product catalogues, social media profiles, and news sources.

Veridion said its database covers more than 640 million companies and is used by over 100 organizations, including financial institutions, insurers, and market intelligence providers. Customers using its data have a combined market capitalization of more than USD 1.7 trillion, according to the startup.

“This investment is a major milestone for Veridion and a strong endorsement of the vision we’ve been building since day one,” co-founder and CEO Florin Tufan said. “Romania has exceptional engineering and AI talent.”

The company plans to increase its headcount by approximately 50% over the next year. It will recruit in engineering, machine learning, data operations, sales, marketing, and customer support, as well as for technical roles embedded within client teams.

“This investment demonstrates that world-class AI companies can be built from Romania for customers around the world,” said Stefan Gergely, Veridion’s head of growth.

Veridion currently employs more than 60 people across Europe and North America.