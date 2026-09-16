In a Facebook post, the mayor said that City Hall worked alongside the Romanian Football Federation on the bid dossier, taking on responsibility for arranging the areas of interest for supporters, which will be established jointly with the Romanian Football Federation.

In addition, Bucharest City Hall will provide a mobility and urban management plan, especially along the route from Henri Coandă International Airport to the stadium and the areas arranged for supporters in the city.

By then, most of the construction sites in the capital will have been closed, the general mayor added.

Meanwhile, repairs will be carried out on the structure and roof of the National Arena, works for which the public procurement contract was signed this month. The LED screens of the scoreboard will also be replaced, and the public procurement procedure will be initiated in the immediate period.

Modernization works will also be carried out on equipment and systems for broadcasting, TV and media transmission, as well as in the changing rooms and staff areas and the substitutes' bench area.

"I have already spoken with Mr. Răzvan Burleanu (president of the Romanian Football Federation) and congratulated him on this initiative and achievement. We will meet in the coming period to discuss in detail everything we need to do to use this opportunity for the benefit of football and our city," Ciucu said.

Earlier the same day, the Romanian Football Federation announced that Bucharest will host the 2028 UEFA Europa League final at the National Arena. The bid was supported by the Romanian government and Bucharest City Hall.