This EUR 560 million investment will position the refinery as the first major producer of sustainable fuels in the region.

The foundations have been laid, and the main equipment for processing sustainable fuels - including columns and reactors - has been mounted and installed, the company announced.

With a capacity of 250,000 tonnes per year, the new unit will produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, fuels that can contribute to reducing emissions in hard-to-electrify sectors such as aviation and heavy transport.

Construction works started in 2025. In the coming period, the company said, works will continue with the installation of equipment, the connection of the new units to the refinery’s existing infrastructure, as well as an extensive testing and verification program before commissioning, estimated for 2028.