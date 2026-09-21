Romania above EU average with 70% of electricity produced by renewables in Q2
In the second quarter of 2026, nearly 70% of electricity generated in Romania came from renewable energy sources, according to Eurostat data.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
During the same period, 54.1% of the electricity generated in the EU came from renewables, representing a slight decrease from 54.3% in the same period of 2025.
Solar energy was the main source of renewable electricity in the EU (41.6% of total renewable electricity), with its share increasing from 37% in the second quarter of 2025.