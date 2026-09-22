"The Bulgarians are working on the pipeline that transports gas upstream, to increase its capacity from 5 to 10 billion cubic meters annually. They are making certain connections; the works were announced anyway, and the situation will last all this week," explained the head of Romanian natural gas transport company Transgaz, Ion Sterian, as reported by Economedia.ro.

Without imported gas, Romania’s storage in warehouses for the winter has also decreased. 9.8 million cubic meters are injected underground, compared to a usual average of 12-13 million cubic meters.

The flow of gas Romania sends to Hungary has also decreased by less than half. From a daily quantity of 7.7 million cubic meters, only 3.4 million are now leaving.

Also, Romanian suppliers directly deliver 1 million cubic meters of Romanian gas to the Republic of Moldova, given that the export flow shows 2.8 million cubic meters to Moldovans, while the transit gas entering from the Bulgarians is only 1.8 million cubic meters.

Romania's gas storage facilities are full at 80% of capacity, which is officially 3.17 billion cubic meters. At the current rate, at the end of the injection cycle - October 31 - the storage facilities will be filled to over 90% of capacity, a level considered good to safely get through the winter because we can rely on both current production and imports.