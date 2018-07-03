Romania’s best hotels revealed at World Travel Awards 2018

The Europe winners of the World Travel Awards 2018, including those for Romania, were announced late last week in Athens, Greece.

The Athenee Palace Hilton hotel in Bucharest was named, for the third year in a row, Romania’s Leading Hotel. The hotel located in downtown Bucharest received this title both in 2017 and 2016, but also in 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2014.

The other nominees in Romania’s Leading Hotel category at the World Travel Awards 2018 were Intercontinental Bucharest, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel and Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest.

Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest was also named Romania’s Leading Business Hotel, for the second consecutive year. Similar to the previous category, the other hotels nominated in this category were Intercontinental Bucharest, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel and Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest.

Meanwhile, Romania’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2018 is Epoque Hotel. The other two nominees were The Rizzo Boutique Hotel and Vila Arte Boutique Hotel. Last year’s winner was Hotel PRIVO.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car was named Romania’s Leading Car Rental Company 2018. It competed with other companies such as Avis, Dollar Rent A Car, Europcar, Hertz (last year’s winner), and Thrifty.

Meanwhile, for the fifth year in a row, Hilton Hotels and Resorts was named Europe’s Leading Hotel Brand in 2018. Also, for the sixth consecutive year, the Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul, Turkey, was named Europe’s Leading Hotel. Find the full list of winners here.

