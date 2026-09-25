Romanian real estate developer Redport and entrepreneur Dan Șucu have officially launched Infinity Nord, a mixed-use residential project in northern Bucharest. The development will comprise approximately 1,200 homes built in three phases on a site covering more than 4.6 hectares.

Located next to the Petrom City area in Străulești-Dămăroaia, Infinity Nord will also include retail, services, wellness facilities, and communal spaces. The project is positioned in the affordable-luxury segment.

Auchan and fitness operator World Class have signed pre-lease agreements covering approximately 95% of the commercial space included in the first phase, according to the developer.

“The project has already attracted a significant level of demand in the pre-sale stage, and the commercial component has strategic pre-leases with Auchan and World Class,” Redport founder and CEO Cosmin Savu-Cristescu said.

Infinity Nord is being developed by Redport in partnership with Dan Șucu, who is the project’s majority shareholder and the founder of Romanian furniture retailer Mobexpert. Their partnership also includes furnishing and interior-design services for buyers.

The apartments will be delivered semi-furnished, with fitted kitchens and wardrobes included in the purchase price. Buyers will also have access to consultancy and personal-shopping services through the Redport Living concept developed with Mobexpert.

Infinity Nord is the largest project in Redport’s portfolio, which also includes The Level Apartments and Vitality Est. The Bucharest-based developer said it has more than 2,000 residential units in its portfolio and projects with a combined development value exceeding EUR 450 million.