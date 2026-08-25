Romania’s national football team is set to play against Sweden on Friday, September 25, within League B of the Nations League. The match will be played in Solna, Sweden, according to an announcement on the official FRF website.

Starting Tuesday, August 25, and until Friday, September 18 (or until they run out), tickets for the game against Sweden will be available on the FRF website. The price of a ticket, set by the organizers of the match, is RON 130, with 2,200 seats in the stadium’s North Stand (sectors 116-121) allocated to the Romanian fans. Each supporter can order a maximum of 4 tickets before completing an order, and the tickets will be nominative.

Group B4 of the Nations League also includes Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland. After the match with Sweden, the Romanian team will face Bosnia-Herzegovina on September 28, then Poland on October 2.

Rematches will take place on October 5 against Sweden, November 14 against Poland, and November 17 against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The winner of the group will be promoted to League A of the Nations League, while the team finishing second will play a promotion play-off.

Romania managed to gain promotion to League B in the last edition of the Nations League, after winning the group with six wins in the same number of matches. This performance allowed the national team to reach the play-offs for the 2026 World Cup, although they finished third in their group in the qualifiers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: frf.ro)