Iași City Hall launches EUR 113 mln tender for new multipurpose arena
After years of planning and a previous cancelled procurement procedure, the city is again seeking a builder for the nearly 10,000-seat complex.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
The City Hall of Iași, in eastern Romania, launched a public tender for the construction of the Regina Maria Multipurpose Arena, a major sports complex planned in the Moara de Vânt area. The contract is valued at RON 596.35 million, including VAT, or approximately EUR 113 million.
“Iași City Hall is looking for a builder for the Multipurpose Arena,” the municipality announced on Facebook.