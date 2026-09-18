The Ultra Runner, the story of Romanian ultramarathon champion Tibi Ușeriu, is scheduled to have its U.S. premiere next month, following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last week.

The documentary, directed by Burmese-Canadian filmmaker Mila Aung-Thwin, will have its first U.S. screening at the Chicago International Film Festival on October 19, with an additional public screening on October 20.

The film will continue to make its way across the festival circuit, namely at Atlantic International Film Festival on September 19 & 21, Lunenburg Doc Fest on September 25, and more, before its release in theatres across Canada in spring of 2027.

The film follows Tibi Ușeriu, a three-time winner of the 6633 Arctic Ultra race, as he “battles endless terrain and his own demons in search of a better life for his family, his country, and himself.”

He fled the country after the 1989 Revolution and went from serving time in jail for most of his young years to being “an example of reintegration and found running as his outlet for a sense of liberation.” He has won four Arctic competitions, with more than 3,000 km run.

He shared his story in the autobiographical bestseller 27 Steps. The book helped kick-start the initiation of Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail crossing Romania. The trail is a project of NGO Tășuleasa Social, established by Tibi’s brother, Alin Uşeriu.

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The film is produced by Montreal's EYESTEELFILM and Ontario-based production house Winterhouse Pictures.