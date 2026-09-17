Organized by the local environmental protection and tourism association CLOSER, the first plogging event organized in the Nehoiu area will take place on September 20, following a series of clean-up actions carried out over time around Lake Siriu. The area periodically faces the problem of waste left behind along roadsides and on the banks of waterways, requiring active community involvement.

“Plogging, a concept originating in Sweden that is gaining increasing ground globally, combines running or brisk walking (plocka upp – to pick up, in Swedish, combined with jogging) with collecting waste encountered along the route. It is a dynamic way for participants to exercise outdoors while directly taking care of the cleanliness of the route,” the CLOSER Association said in a statement cited by G4Media.

The event is organized as a symbolic preparation stage ahead of the Buzău 21K Half Marathon, organized under the umbrella of the “Waves for the Future” cause.

“Through this event, we want to bring together two essential concepts for a healthy future: sport and environmental responsibility. The fact that we are launching this first plogging event in the Nehoiu area exactly one week before the Buzău 21K Half Marathon through the ‘Waves for the Future’ cause is not accidental: we want outdoor exercise to go hand in hand with respect for nature,” representatives of the CLOSER Association said.

Approximately 2,000 runners are expected on September 27 at the Buzău 21K Half Marathon, a sporting event that aims to financially support eight charitable causes.