Romania’s energy production falls 2.6% in first half of 2026

Romania’s domestic energy production fell by 2.6% in the first six months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to provisional data published on Monday, August 17, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and quoted by Agerpres. Final electricity consumption also declined by 3.3% year-on-year.

Between January 1 and June 30, Romania’s primary energy resources decreased by 4.1%, while electricity resources rose by 1.1% compared with the first half of 2025.

The main primary energy resources totaled 15.502 million tonnes of oil equivalent, down by 656,400 tonnes of oil equivalent from the corresponding period last year.

Domestic production reached 7.929 million tonnes of oil equivalent, a decrease of 215,200 tonnes, or 2.6%. Imports declined by 441,200 tonnes, or 5.5%, to 7.572 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

Electricity resources totaled 34.691 billion kWh in the first half of the year, up by 369 million kWh from the same period of 2025.

Thermal power plants generated 7.680 billion kWh, down by 485.2 million kWh, or 5.9%. Nuclear power production declined by 598.6 million kWh, or 11.7%, to 4.530 billion kWh.

By contrast, hydropower production increased by 17.9% to 7.489 billion kWh, representing an additional 1.136 billion kWh compared with the first six months of last year.

Wind farms produced 3.273 billion kWh, up by 268.9 million kWh, or 9%. Solar power recorded the strongest increase, rising by 42.1% to 3.259 billion kWh, an increase of 965.3 million kWh year-on-year.

Final electricity consumption stood at 24.113 billion kWh, 3.3% lower than in the same period of 2025. Electricity consumption in the economy declined by 0.6%, while public lighting consumption dropped by 4.6% and household consumption fell by 11.8%.

According to the same report, electricity exports increased by 789.2 million kWh, or 11.4%, to 7.691 billion kWh. Technological consumption in grids and substations rose by 16.4% to 2.887 billion kWh.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com