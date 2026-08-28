Romania’s cybersecurity market could exceed EUR 300 mln by 2030, study says

Romania’s cybersecurity market could grow from an estimated EUR 190 million in 2025 to more than EUR 300 million by 2030, according to a study by AI Board. The projected expansion, at an annual rate of around 10%, is expected to be driven by increasingly frequent cyberattacks, new compliance requirements, and continued investment in digitalization.

The Cybersecurity Market - Romania 2026 study said investment is expected to grow particularly in critical infrastructure and the public sector. However, the pace will vary according to organizations’ investment capacity, regulatory compliance, and level of digital maturity.

Although Romania is among the markets growing faster than the regional average, its cybersecurity sector remains smaller than those of more mature Central and Eastern European economies, such as Poland.

The study also identifies a gap between regulatory requirements and the effective implementation of preventive controls by Romanian private companies. The adoption of preventive measures remains below the European average, particularly in industries exposed to operational risks and compliance requirements.

According to the same source, the Romanian companies’ relatively low level of digitalization and cloud adoption is also affecting the development of demand for cybersecurity products and services.

“The cybersecurity market is undergoing a structural change,” AI Board senior consultant Cristian Bisa said. “In the past, investments focused primarily on protection and compliance. In the coming years, differentiation will depend on organizations’ ability to build operational resilience and integrate automation and AI into security processes.”

Security products currently remain the market’s largest segment. However, companies are increasingly turning toward integrated platforms and recurring managed security services because of the shortage of specialists, growing IT complexity, and the need to outsource advanced detection and response functions.

Artificial intelligence is also reshaping the market, as it is used both to strengthen cyber defences and by attackers to automate and scale increasingly sophisticated attacks. Zero Trust systems and automated incident response are therefore expected to gain importance.

The study identified Managed Security Services, AI-based security, Zero Trust architecture, and Security-as-a-Service among the segments with the strongest growth prospects.

Meanwhile, persistent barriers include the shortage of cybersecurity professionals, fragmented portfolios of tools and suppliers, and limited financing. For small and medium-sized enterprises, the main obstacles are insufficient budgets, a lack of expertise, and limited access to specialized resources.

“Cybersecurity can no longer be treated exclusively as a technical function or cost center,” Bisa said. “Organizations that invest early in processes, skills and modern security models will have a clear competitive advantage.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com