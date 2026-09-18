Brewtifi, an app for specialty coffee enthusiasts and businesses across the coffee ecosystem, has secured funding from a group of angel investors from the TechAngels and Food Angels Hub networks.

Following the investment, with an undisclosed value, Brewtifi has reached a valuation of approximately EUR 1.6 million, less than a year after its launch, the company said.

The round was led on behalf of TechAngels by Mălin Ștefănescu and on behalf of Food Angels Hub by entrepreneur Radu Savopol, the co-founder of the 5 to go group.

The funding round will support the acceleration of the company’s product and business plans, the expansion of its community, and “strengthening of the app’s position as a go-to platform for discovering quality coffee, coffee shops, events, and communities dedicated to coffee lovers across Europe.”

Launched in October 2025, the Brewtifi app currently has more than 20,000 users across Europe. The app features more than 8,500 specialty coffee shops and over 180 coffee roasters across Europe, allowing users to discover specialty coffee, new places, brands, and events relevant to the coffee community.

“This funding brings together people with experience in both technology and the food& beverage industry. For Brewtifi, their support means more than just capital: it also provides know-how, validation, and access to valuable perspectives on scaling, product development, and community building. Together, we want to build a platform that connects coffee enthusiasts with the places, roasteries, communities, and experiences worth discovering,” Brewtifi representatives said.

“I look forward to the moment when I can tell my children over a coffee how happy I am that I invested in Brewtifi from the very beginning. Either way, I’m sure we’ll be proud to have been part of this story, which started here and of which we are now a part,” Mălin Ștefănescu said.

“What I appreciate about BREWTIFI is precisely the way it connects coffee lovers with what’s available on the market and encourages this growing desire to explore. There are so many places where you can have great coffee-related experiences, and I believe it’s important to make them easier to find. I think that’s what Brewtifi does: it brings consumers, coffee shops, and brands closer together,” Radu Savopol said.

The transaction received legal assistance from law firm Andronic and Partners.