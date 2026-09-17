EUR 8 million fund for startups in Romania’s Central Region to launch in Brașov
Asternova Centru is part of the Asternova family of regional venture capital funds, alongside Asternova Vest.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
Asternova Centru, a EUR 8.061 million regional venture capital fund, will be launched on September 30 in Brașov.
Of the fund’s total capital, EUR 7.058 million is public funding provided through the Central Regional Development Agency (ADR Centru), which is acting as the anchor investor.