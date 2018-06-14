Romanian online retailer expects to sell 30% more TV sets during World Cup

Romanian online retailer evoMAG expects to sell 30% more TV sets in May-July compared to the same period of last year, due to the Romanians’ interest for the World Cup football matches.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia starts today with the match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“The Romanians’ passion for football is also visible in the electro-IT business. By the end of the World Cup, we expect to sell over 4,000 TV sets, over 30% more than last year,” said evoMAG CEO Mihai Patrascu.

He added that the retailer estimates a 20% growth in TV set sales for the whole year.

According to the evoMAG representative, Romanians are also willing to pay more for TV sets compared to last year, the average value of a purchase going up from RON 1,500 (EUR 322) in 2017 to RON 1,800 (EUR 387) this year.

evoMAG’s main competitors on this segment are online retailers eMAG and cel.ro and traditional retailers Altex and Flanco as well as hypermarket chains such as Carrefour and Auchan. The most popular TV brands on the local market are Samsung, Sony and LG.

