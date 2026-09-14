Timișoara Jazz Festival returns this month for its 14th edition, bringing six international acts to the city in western Romania.

The lineup includes artists and projects showcasing “just how many forms contemporary jazz can take,” the organizers said, explaining they caught their attention for “the way they build their music and the freedom with which they approach what jazz means today.”

On Friday, September 25, the public can hear ALAWARI and Shai Maestro The Guesthouse Trio, while on Saturday, September 26, the line-up features Jasmine Myra and Jaga Jazzist. On Sunday, September 27, the festival closes with Robinson Khoury Trio MŸA and 505.

The festival will take place at the Mihai Perian Hall of the Ion Vidu Art High School, a venue chosen for its excellent acoustics and distinctive architecture.

Timișoara Jazz Festival is a curatorial platform dedicated to contemporary jazz. Since 2006, it has developed projects that bring together music, research, heritage, and education, exploring how these fields can create new forms of dialogue between artists, audiences, and communities.