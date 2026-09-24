In Bucharest:

Bucharest International Film Festival

Until September 27

A program of auteur films, national premieres and courageous cinematic creations signed by Romanian and international filmmakers. More here.

Bucharest International Piano Festival

Until September 26

The program includes recitals by pianists Mădălina Pașol, Cătălin Șerban, David Kadouch, Mihai Ritivoiu, and a gala concert by the Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Wild Metaphysics

September 18 – October 24

The exhibition, open at Gaep, features six Brazilian artists whose works explore the extraordinary, the oneiric, and the metaphysical. The artists, whose work is presented in Romania for the first time, are Thiago Barbalho, Maria Nepomuceno, Mariana Rocha, Guga Szabzon, Marina Woisky, Michel Zózimo. More here.

Slow Coffee Festival

September 25 - September 27

Slow Coffee Festival returns to Romexpo for its 10th anniversary edition. The festival brings together 145 exhibitors from 23 countries across approximately 10,000 square metres, including coffee producers, roasters, HoReCa entrepreneurs, international technology and equipment brands, artists, creators and communities from related fields. More here.

SofistiCAT

September 26– September 27

The fall edition of the event dedicated to cats, families, and pet lovers will include an adoption fair. More on the program