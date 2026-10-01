In Bucharest:

Night of Art Galleries

October 2 – October 4

The event, which takes place in 19 cities and more than 200 venues, marks two decades of meetings between the public, artists, art spaces and the communities that build the contemporary culture scene in Romania. More details here.

Romanian Jewelry Week

Until October 4

More than 290 designers from over 50 countries are bringing to Bucharest their diverse creations, techniques, and perspectives on contemporary jewelry at the event. More on the program here.

Dâmbovița Delivery

October 3, 4

The event, taking place at Regie Pier, covers water rides, installations, workshops, music, performance, explorations, debates and projects at the intersection of art, ecology, design, technology and city life. More here.

Archy Fest Quinetwork

October 3, 4

Edgar Quinet Street turns into a public space for architecture for two days, with installations, exhibitions, workshops for children and adults, debates about the city and a light design show by Tom Brânduș part of the program. More details here.

Night of the Libraries

October 2

Public libraries in Romania and the Republic of Moldova open their doors and bring together people, stories, experiences and generations, in a celebration of reading, culture, memory and belonging. Every participating institution is publishing the program of activities it is hosting.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Wild Metaphysics

Until October 24

The exhibition, open at Gaep, features six Brazilian artists whose works explore the extraordinary, the oneiric, and the metaphysical. The artists, whose work is presented in Romania for the first time, are Thiago Barbalho, Maria Nepomuceno, Mariana Rocha, Guga Szabzon, Marina Woisky, Michel Zózimo. More here.

In the country:

Picasso en visite

Until January 17, 2027

The exhibition, presented by Art Encounters in Timișoara in partnership with Musée Picasso Antibes, brings together 69 works by Pablo Picasso, namely paintings, drawings, engravings, lithographs and ceramics, presented for the first time to the Romanian public. More here.

BETA – Timișoara Architecture Biennial

Until October 25

The event takes place under the theme “In Practice – as opposed to ‘in theory’” and will see more than 40 projects by participants from 15 countries transform the building of the former Ion Mincu High School. More here.