Regina Maria medical operator takes over imaging centers in Timisoara

Regina Maria, the second-biggest private medical services operator in Romania, acquired two imaging centers in the western city of Timisoara: Birsasteanu and Telescan.

The company has been operating medical clinics in Timisoara for more than three years and aims to consolidate its presence in the region with this move.

This transaction comes after Regina Maria acquired medical imaging businesses in Constanta (eastern Romania) and Arad, Orastie and Cluj-Napoca (all of them in western Romania), in the second half of last year.

The newly-acquired companies, which have a combined turnover of some EUR 1.7 million, operate five medical imaging centers and will help Regina Maria build a strong position on this segment in the western part of the country.

The centers offer patients access to a range of medical services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography, ultrasound and radiography. These services come in addition to those offered locally by Regina Maria in the five clinics and two labs in Timisoara and Lugoj.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Regina Maria – Rețeaua Privată de Sănătate)