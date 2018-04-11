Romanian investor signs PwC as tenant for his office tower

Romanian investor George Copos has signed a contract with financial consultancy firm PwC, which will lease 8,000 sqm in his office project Ana Tower, local Profit.ro reported. PwC will thus occupy a quarter of the leasable area in the 100-meter high office tower.

Copos has already started the construction of the project with Austrian group Strabag as the main contractor. The tower will be completed at the end of next year or in early-2020.

PwC will move its offices from the Lakeview office project, owned by NEPI Rockcastle.

George Copos will invest EUR 50 million in Ana Tower, EUR 38 million of which through a loan from state-owned CEC Bank.

[email protected]