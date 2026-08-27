Winemaker Purcari reports lower sales and profit in H1

Bucharest Exchange-listed wine producer Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE) reported its revenues dropped by 7% y/y to RON 182.2 million in the first half of the year, while its net profit shrank by 4% y/y to RON 15.1 million, according to the company's half-year report.

Victor Bostan, CEO and Founder of Purcari Wineries, blamed it on the shrinking consumption in Romania – supposedly consumption in general terms, visible also in the wine sales. However, the wine market and alcoholic beverages sector as a whole is subject to greater risks in the long term considering current consumption trends. Global wine consumption has dropped to its lowest level in over 60 years, hitting 208 million hectoliters in 2025 due to a structural shift in drinking habits.

"The first half of the year was marked by a period of commercial changes and a more difficult consumer environment, especially in Romania,” he said, as quoted by Bursa.ro, praising the company’s discipline reflected in EBITDA growth and margin expansion.

The most important market - Romania - recorded a 10% decrease, to RON 105 million, while the second largest market - Moldova - maintained a linear trend compared to 2025, with sales reaching RON 29.4 million. The markets in Turkey and Bulgaria contributed the most to the growth, recording a sales increase of +121% and, respectively, 24% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the report.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)