A delegation from the natural gas company OMV, one of the largest players in Romania's energy market, met with president Nicușor Dan and acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan on Monday, October 5.

Emma Delaney, new OMV CEO, led the delegation that first met with the president. According to diplomatic sources cited by ProTV, the two discussed when gas production from the Neptun Deep field will actually begin and then enter the transmission system, as well as what this project will mean for Romania’s energy security.