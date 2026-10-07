According to a document submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for October 29/30, 2026, will be supplemented with a proposal to approve “the contracting, by SNN, as borrower, of cumulative financing worth EUR 800 mln from the European Investment Bank, for the financing of the ‘Refurbishment of Unit 1 of the Cernavoda NPP’ project”.

Shareholders will also be asked to approve the conclusion and signing by SNN of financing contracts with a cumulative value of EUR 800 mln.