Romania’s Nuclearelectrica seeks EUR 800 mln EIB loan for Cernavoda Unit 1 refurbishment
Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) plans to contract an EUR 800 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance the refurbishment of Unit 1 of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, subject to approval by the company’s shareholders at the end of October.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
According to a document submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for October 29/30, 2026, will be supplemented with a proposal to approve “the contracting, by SNN, as borrower, of cumulative financing worth EUR 800 mln from the European Investment Bank, for the financing of the ‘Refurbishment of Unit 1 of the Cernavoda NPP’ project”.
Shareholders will also be asked to approve the conclusion and signing by SNN of financing contracts with a cumulative value of EUR 800 mln.