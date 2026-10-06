Employees have already returned to the platform and are carrying out the work needed to prepare the installations for a restart targeted for April 2027.

“Romgaz employees are preparing for the restart of the installations, which will take place in April 2027. There are certain works being carried out to put the installations in good working order, tests are being conducted, and all the procedures required to start the installations are being followed, so that we are ready by April 1,” Emil Almășan, leader of the Alternativa 2002 trade union, told Radio Tg. Mureș, as reported by Profit.ro.

Romgaz, which took over the Azomures chemical plant, is asking shareholders to approve a new EUR 100 million credit line, as the operations acquired from the plant are not expected to generate revenues or cash inflows until April 2027.