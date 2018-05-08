22 °C
Bucharest
May 08, 12:30

Romanian president signs law for EUR 1 bln loan from EIB

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

President Klaus Iohannis has signed the law that approves the framework contract for a EUR 1 billion financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The money will be used for transport infrastructure projects. The framework contract was signed in July 2017 in Luxembourg. The money from EIB will cover Romania’s contribution to these projects, which will be financed with EU funds.

The loan has a period of 25 years and a grace period of up to 7 years. The Transport Ministry will be in charge with implementing this contract.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up to our newsletters below

Subscribe

Choose newsletter