Chinese automotive brand LEPAS entered Romania with the opening of its first showroom in Sibiu and the launch of the L8 plug-in hybrid SUV. Materom, its exclusive Romanian importer, plans to expand the network to 12 dealerships by the end of 2026 and 24 in 2027.

The brand currently has eight authorised dealers in Bacău, Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Pitești, Sibiu, and Timișoara. Its planned network would cover around 80% of Romania’s main urban centres.

“Romania is an important market in LEPAS’s European development strategy,” said Hedy Yan, Country Director of LEPAS Romania. “The opening of our first showroom in Sibiu and the launch of the L8 mark the beginning of this long-term commitment."

The L8 is the first LEPAS model available locally. It combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric propulsion system and has a claimed combined range of up to 1,040 kilometres.

According to manufacturer figures based on the WLTP testing procedure, combined fuel consumption is two litres per 100 kilometres. Consumption rises to six litres per 100 kilometres when the battery is depleted.

The SUV is sold in Essence and Elegance versions. Its announced price is EUR 45,500, including VAT, while a launch discount temporarily lowers it to EUR 42,500.

LEPAS plans to follow the L8 with the smaller L6, which will be offered in plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions. The model is due to be presented at the Bucharest Auto Show.

The company is also preparing an L4 in both powertrain configurations, followed by two additional models scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

LEPAS said it had received almost 2,000 enquiries from potential Romanian customers ahead of the rollout.

Materom operates a central spare-parts warehouse in Târgu Mureș and will oversee the local sales and servicing network.

LEPAS is part of Chinese automaker Chery Group. Materom is a Romanian family-owned automotive group active in parts distribution, dealerships and vehicle servicing, with more than 25 years of experience.