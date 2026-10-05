Romania’s ailing Mangalia shipyard up for sale at lower price
The fifth auction for the sale of the Mangalia shipyard will take place on October 9, with the starting price reduced to EUR 138 million, or 75% of the market value set for the previous four failed auctions.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The previous auctions were held at the market value of EUR 184 million, excluding VAT, while the new starting price has been cut to EUR 138 million, according to News.ro.
Paul Dieter Cîrlănaru, general director of CITR, told News.ro that if there are no offers at 75% of the market value, another auction can be organised with a starting price of 50% of the market value.