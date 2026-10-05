A Turkish vessel carrying grain was hit by a drone in the Black Sea, near Romania’s offshore oil and gas production platform Pescăruş, operated by OMV Petrom, News.ro reported.

Representatives of the Romanian Naval Authority initially announced that a fire broke out on board the ship named Royad Mammadov, while the captain was injured and 13 crew members were reported missing.

No less than 11 crew members were saved after a rescue operation, and the helicopter of the General Aviation Inspectorate winched the injured persons on board in order to provide emergency medical assistance.

Two deceased persons have also been identified, according to official sources.

The mission is ongoing, with Coast Guard vessels and the helicopter of the General Aviation Inspectorate carrying out specific activities.

“Today, around 11:00, the Romanian Naval Authority, through the Constanţa MRCC Service (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre), was alerted about a serious maritime incident that occurred outside Romania’s territorial waters. Constanţa MRCC requested the intervention of ARSVOM and the mobilization of rescue vessels,” ANR representatives said.

Several intervention units have been mobilized in response, including the “SAR APOLLO” vessel (which departed from Sulina) and “SAR ARTEMIS” (which departed from Berth 72). The intervention of the “SAR ARES” vessel was also requested.

The incident was first reported approximately 20 nautical miles from the Romanian shore, while the Coast Guard indicated a position around 9 nautical miles southeast of the Pescăruş Platform.