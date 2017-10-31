14.5 °C
Peruvian Film Days in Bucharest next week

by Ro Insider
The Peruvian Film Days, an event focusing on the cinema of Peru, will take place in Bucharest between November 7 and November 10.

Four films will be screened as part of the event. Contracorriente/ Undertow, directed by Javier Fuentes-León, will be screened on November 7. El destino no tiene favoritos/ Destiny Has No Favorites, directed by Alvaro Velarde, is scheduled for November 8, while Locos de amor/ Crazy in Love, directed by Frank Pérez-Garland, for November 9. Pantaleón y las visitadoras/ Captain Pantoja and the Special Service, directed by Francisco J. Lombardi, will screen on November 10.

The films will be shown in the original Spanish version, with Romanian subtitles. The event takes place at the Cervantes Institute. Entrance is free within available seating. Further details here.

