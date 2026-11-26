Romania is producing approximately 4.6 million hectolitres of wine in 2026, 40% more than in 2025 and 19% above the average of the last five years. The official estimates of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), interpreted by Wines of Romania, a platform dedicated exclusively to promoting Romanian wine, were confirmed directly on the ground during filming for "Romania din Crama in Crama" (Romania, from Winery to Winery), the most extensive project dedicated to the local wine industry. Romania is recording the largest percentage increase in production in the European Union in 2026, in a year in which wineries are opening their doors ever wider to tourists.

The special edition of "Romania din Crama in Crama", produced by Marinela Ardelean after 35 days of filming at more than 80 wineries across the country, brings to the screen the people, places and realities behind these figures, as well as five key benchmarks for the industry: