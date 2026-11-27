Auchan Romania is organising the first edition of the Savorile Romaniei Fair from 27 November to 1 December 2026, an event dedicated to Romanian traditions and local and ultra-local producers. The fair celebrates the authentic flavours and culinary specialities that define Romanian gastronomy, offering customers the opportunity to discover and choose products made with care and passion.

The event will take place in dedicated areas across 19 Auchan stores nationwide, located in Bacau, Baia Mare, Brasov (Auchan Brasov Coresi), Bucharest (Auchan Titan, Auchan Militari, Auchan Drumul Taberei, Auchan Pallady), Cluj-Napoca (Auchan Cluj, Auchan Cluj Nord), Constanta (Auchan Constanta, Auchan Constanta Sud), Craiova, Iasi, Oradea, Pitesti (Auchan Pitesti, Auchan Pitesti Gavana), Suceava, Targu Mures and Timisoara (Auchan Timisoara Nord), between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm.

At the Savorile Romaniei Fair, depending on the store they visit, customers will be able to discover a variety of local products and specialities, ranging from zacusca (traditional Romanian vegetable spread), aubergine salad, assorted pickles and preserved vegetables to traditional cold cuts, dairy products, honey, and seasonal fruit and vegetables. The offering also includes bakery, pastry and confectionery products, artisan pasta, sauces, snacks, vegan options and wines, as well as a selection of non-food products, including personal care items made by Romanian producers. In addition, tasting sessions will be organised at some of the participating producers' stands, giving visitors the opportunity to discover and enjoy a selection of Romanian products.

During the same period, all other Auchan hypermarkets across the country will host activities dedicated to Clubul Marci Emblematice Romanesti, a unique initiative on the retail market launched in 2020 with the aim of bringing some of Romania's most appreciated domestic consumer goods brands to the attention of Romanian shoppers. Through this project, Romanian brands benefit from increased visibility and long-term promotional opportunities, both in Auchan stores and online, thereby helping to strengthen brand awareness and encourage the consumption of Romanian products.