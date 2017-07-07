CineParK outdoor cinema reopens in Bucharest park

The outdoor cinema CinePark reopened in Bucharest’s Herastrau Park, the Charles de Gaulle entry, on Friday, July 7.

The cinema, which represents a nice summer alternative to classical cinemas, will stay open until August 6.

Its program will include some 30 movies, which will be screened in the park on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, starting 20:30. Films fans will have the chance to see action, drama, mystery, fantasy, comedy, thriller and adventure movies such as Fast and Furious, What Happens in Vegas, The King’s Speech, and Midnight in Paris.

The program will also include animation films for children, which will be screened on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, starting 19:00. The program includes The Secret Life of Pets, The Aristocats, Finding Dory, Frozen, and Pete’s Dragon.

Entrance is free of charge. The event’s program will be announced here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: CineParK – Cinematograf in aer liber on Facebook)