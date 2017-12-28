Hello 2018! Open air New Year’s Eve party in downtown Bucharest

2017 is almost over and the New Year must be welcomed in style. If you are in Bucharest but don’t have specific plans for the New Year’s Eve, an open-air party will be organized in George Enescu square in downtown Bucharest on December 31.

The event, called Hit Revelion 2018, will bring several popular Romanian bands and artists on stage, such as Carla’s Dreams, Holograf, Loredana, Connect-R, Zoli TOTH Project, Delia, Voltaj, Florin Chilian, Corina, Vunk, Andra, Directia 5, Randi and Vescan.

The event begins at 19:00 and the entry is free. The program also includes moments of ballet, fireworks, and light shows. Find more details here.

The previous New Year’s Eve event in George Enescu Square brought together some 50,000 people.

There are many other New Year’s Eve parties organized in Bucharest, including at the Parliament Palace and Romexpo. Find a list here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]