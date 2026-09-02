Business

Discount cosmetics and household goods retailer Normal enters Romanian market

02 September 2026

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Danish retailer Normal is entering the Romanian market this fall and will open its first two stores in Bucharest and Timisoara, Ziarul Financiar announced. The first unit will be inaugurated on September 30 in Mega Mall in the capital, and the second on October 2 in Shopping City Timisoara.

It follows the entry of the Dutch discounter Action, which already opened 26 units in Romania within its first year of functioning in the country.

Normal is a Danish discount retail chain that sells name-brand cosmetics, skin care, hair care, and household goods at fixed, low prices.

The store in Mega Mall Bucharest will have a commercial area of ​​275 square meters, and the one in Shopping City Timişoara will occupy 380 square meters, with each of the two units operating with approximately 18 employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lars Fortuin/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Discount cosmetics and household goods retailer Normal enters Romanian market

02 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danish retailer Normal is entering the Romanian market this fall and will open its first two stores in Bucharest and Timisoara, Ziarul Financiar announced. The first unit will be inaugurated on September 30 in Mega Mall in the capital, and the second on October 2 in Shopping City Timisoara.

It follows the entry of the Dutch discounter Action, which already opened 26 units in Romania within its first year of functioning in the country.

Normal is a Danish discount retail chain that sells name-brand cosmetics, skin care, hair care, and household goods at fixed, low prices.

The store in Mega Mall Bucharest will have a commercial area of ​​275 square meters, and the one in Shopping City Timişoara will occupy 380 square meters, with each of the two units operating with approximately 18 employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lars Fortuin/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

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