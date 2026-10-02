The management of Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest bank, presented plans to acquire banks in other markets on Friday, October 2, as part of BT Investor Day, a flagship event for the group.

According to the document presented on this occasion, BT aims for organic growth “significantly above the market level and selective mergers and acquisitions.” The intention was not expanded in detail, however.

Overall, BT has set a target of reaching EUR 100 billion in assets by 2030, as well as a plan to “accelerate the development of the BT Group at an even faster pace than the bank itself, both in our existing markets and by expanding into new markets.”

“This ambition will increase our customer base to more than 7.5 million clients across the Romanian ecosystem. It will further strengthen our network effects, operational efficiencies, and synergies, with sizable benefits for our customers, shareholders, and the entire Romanian economy,” BT said in the presentation attached to the Investor Day.

Looking back, Banca Transilvania Group's total assets grew 4.7 times over the past decade, from RON 47.6 billion at the end of 2015 to RON 224.4 billion at the end of 2025, a 16.8% compound annual growth rate.

Profit attributable to shareholders rose 3.5 times over the same period, from RON 1.27 billion to RON 4.48 billion, a 15% CAGR. The bank says it sustained an average ROE of 21.4% through the decade, with an average net interest margin of 360 basis points, an average cost of risk of 90 basis points, and an average capital adequacy ratio of 20.7%, all while navigating the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and shifting interest rate cycles.

On the stock market, BT shares delivered a total shareholder return of 361% between 2020 and 2026, with a 25.7% compound annual growth rate, based on market data as of September 7, 2026. Trailing twelve-month earnings per share stood at RON 4, and the bank has attracted EUR 4.5 billion from capital markets since 2023.

In retail banking, Banca Transilvania reported 4.5 million active customers, up 5% year-on-year, with 55% of them receiving recurring income through BT. The bank had 1.6 million loans in its portfolio, making it Romania's largest lender by that measure, and 1.2 million customers held savings products, up 14% year-on-year. Customers holding BTFG investment or private pension products rose 60% year-on-year to 700,000.