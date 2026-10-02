Former tennis player Simona Halep announced on Friday, October 2, that she decided to terminate her ambassador contract with AnimaWings, a company that launched judicial reorganization proceedings in recent days.

On Wednesday, September 30, AnimaWings announced that it had launched “a judicial reorganization process” due to repeated technical problems with its fleet.

“These were compounded by the pressures of a difficult economic context, reduced purchasing power, prolonged political instability and rising oil-related costs, which continue to put pressure on operating costs in the global aviation industry,” the company said, cited by News.ro.

Halep said she found out about the situation AnimaWings is going through in the press.

“I, too, was taken by surprise by what happened. I entered into this partnership in good faith, based on the information and context presented to me at the time and because I believed in the potential of this Romanian project. I have not had and do not have any role in the company’s management or in its commercial, financial or operational decisions,” she said in an Instagram story.

The former tennis player said the situation was unpleasant for all parties involved and that the company’s priority should be to find solutions for the people affected by its financial troubles.

“I would also like to point out that so far I have not benefited financially from this partnership,” Halep argued, noting that she pays close attention to the brands with which she associates.

Halep became the face of AnimaWings back in May. At that time, she praised the company and said that "there is great potential for this Romanian brand to grow."