Exim Banca Romaneasca obtained the first rating from the international rating agency Fitch Ratings, a favourable assessment that reflects the Bank's financial and risk profile and its ability to continue its development on a sustainable basis, marking an important milestone in its development, and strengthening its active role in financing and supporting the Romanian economy.

According to the assessment by Fitch Ratings, Exim Banca Romaneasca received a 'BB' rating, with a Stable Outlook, for its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and a 'bb' rating for its Viability Rating (VR).

At the same time, Fitch assigned the Bank a 'BB+' rating for its Long-Term Deposit Rating, as well as a 'B' rating for its Short-Term Issuer Default Rating and Short-Term Deposit Rating.

In its assessment, the international credit rating agency highlights the strengthening of the Bank's capitalisation following the capital increase carried out in 2025, that supports the implementation of its development strategy, as well as the Bank's liquidity position, prudent lending standards and risk management framework, which is appropriate for the size and complexity of the Bank's operations.

"Obtaining the Fitch rating is an important milestone for us, as it represents a recognition of the efforts made in recent years to strengthen and develop the Bank. We are pleased at the progress achieved, the Bank's financial profile and its strategic direction being validated by the favourable assessment of one of the most prestigious international rating agencies. The assessment reflects the consistency of the Bank pursuing its development objectives, as well as the contribution of the entire Exim Banca Romaneasca team. The capital increase carried out in 2025 provided us with additional resources for growth, while this assessment opens up new opportunities for dialogue with investors and the financial markets. For us, this result is not a final destination, but a solid foundation from which we intend to continue building a stronger, more efficient bank, more actively involved in supporting the Romanian economy." said Traian Halalai, Executive President of Exim Banca Romaneasca.

The rating obtained represents an important step in the development of Exim Banca Romaneasca, providing an independent and favourable assessment of the Bank's financial profile and constituting a relevant benchmark for investors and financial partners. At the same time, obtaining the rating creates the conditions for strengthening the Bank's access to the financial markets and diversifying its funding options, including with a view to potential future issuances of instruments eligible for meeting the Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL).