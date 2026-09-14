Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced that it will resume daily flights between Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport and Dubai next month, on October 25. Moreover, it will also restore its Cluj-Napoca-Abu Dhabi route on October 27, operating two flights per week.

Tickets are already on sale, with one-way fares starting at EUR 79.99 for Bucharest-Dubai and EUR 39.99 for Cluj-Napoca-Abu Dhabi.

The Romanian services are part of Wizz Air’s gradual restoration of 12 routes to Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia during the winter season. The schedule will include a combined 49 weekly flights and provide 470,000 seats from nine European cities.

The airline relaunched flights to Jeddah and Amman in early September and will begin restoring its Abu Dhabi and Dubai services from October 25.

“We are delighted to confirm the return of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Amman to the Wizz Air network,” said Vera Jardan, corporate communications manager at Wizz Air. “We know how much our customers have missed these cities, and their relaunch comes at the right time, as people begin planning their winter trips.”

Wizz Air said the gradual resumption followed updated guidance from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency regarding conflict zones in the region, alongside its own operational and security assessments.

The airline will continue monitoring developments and coordinating with the relevant authorities, with all services remaining subject to ongoing safety and operational reviews.