Romanian airline Animawings suspends all flights temporarily
Romanian airline Animawings suspended all its flights until October 24, after it filed for insolvency on September 30 amid recurring problems with six of its Airbus A220-300, which account for 75% of its eight-aircraft fleet.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The company said that it would resume flights under a simplified scheme starting October 25.
The company’s financial situation has deteriorated sharply in 2025, and the flight cancellations this October will generate a significant impact on the cash flow of the company that has already filed for insolvency.