Indicators from Romania’s automotive industry pointed to a continued slowdown in commercial activity. According to the monthly report of the General Directorate for Driving Licences and Registrations (DGPCI), registrations of new passenger cars fell to 11,068 units in September, down 11.2% from the same month of 2025, Profit.ro reported.

In the first nine months of the year, new passenger-car registrations reached 97,210 units, down 10.62% from 108,770 units in the same period of 2025. The continued decline in volumes is putting pressure on distribution networks and car dealers’ profit margins.

According to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM), which compiles DGPCI data, fully electric vehicles recorded 7,889 registrations in the first nine months, up 45.4% year-on-year.

Hybrid vehicles, with 55,424 units registered, posted a more moderate 3.5% increase, while LPG-powered vehicles fell 23.8%, to 11,109 units. Demand for new petrol cars also declined sharply, with registrations falling 33.7% to 16,987 units. Diesel vehicles were down 39.4%, to 5,801 units.

The sharp contraction in both diesel and petrol vehicles points to a significant shift in the composition of demand, with fiscal incentives and subsidies favouring lower-emission powertrains, while changes in residual values may also be affecting purchasing decisions.

The decline also extended to imported used vehicles registered in Romania for the first time. Their number fell to 27,537 units in September, down 14.7% from September 2025.