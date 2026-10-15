A virtual reality project hosted by the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR) this weekend invites the public to explore two distinct periods in the history of the same area: the Royal Palace Square during the time of monarchy, and the area’s transformation during the communist period and amid the events of December 1989.

Visitors can see how the architecture, symbols, urban atmosphere, and the way people related to this place changed from one era to another.

The first experience explores Bucharest during the monarchy, focusing on the Palace Square, its architectural landmarks, the equestrian statue of King Carol I, and details that help visitors understand the atmosphere and everyday life of the period.

Rendering of the building of the Royal Palace Illustration: Artbyte

The second experience focuses on the transformations brought about by the communist period and on Revolution Square in the context of the events of 1989, presenting them as a historical moment worth learning about, researching, and discussing with younger generations, the initiators of the project explained.

A view of Revolution Square with the Memorial of Rebirth Illustration: Artbyte

The VR experiences were created through a process combining historical research, visual research, 3D modeling and reconstruction, 2D graphics, digital development, and audio design. The result allows visitors to immerse themselves in the space and observe how this part of Bucharest has changed over time.

Portraits of communist leaders displayed in the square Illustration: Artbyte

“We didn’t want to turn VR into a history lesson, but to give people the chance to look at a familiar place through different eyes. When you see the proportions, buildings, details, and atmosphere of a particular era, questions arise naturally – and that’s exactly where the conversation about history begins,” Nicoleta-Geanina Ciubotaru, the president of the Artbyte Association and the project coordinator, explained.