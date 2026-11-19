In Bucharest:

Chocolate Saga

November 20 – November 22

Romania’s only chocolate festival, held at the National Library, celebrates all things chocolate with exhibitors showcasing their delicious creations ahead of the winter holidays. The event also features live demonstrations and tastings, offering visitors the chance to learn about the art of chocolate making and even try their hand at creating and decorating their own chocolate bar. More here.

Gingerbread Fair @ Antipa Museum

November 21 – November 22

The garden of the Antipa Museum welcomes the public to a variety of experiences, from the scent of cinnamon and mulled wine and artisanal sweets to joys of DIY. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 20

The new season presents an exhibition about Brâncuși and the muses that influenced his creation, one about the Pop Art movement; photographs by Cristian Mungiu; as well as a series of other temporary exhibitions. More details here.

BAD by Gregor Schneider

Until March 14, 2027

The exhibition by Gregor Schneider, one of Germany’s best-known contemporary artists, is open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) and runs in parallel with the major exhibition “Gregor Schneider: Haus u r 2026” at Kunsthalle Düsseldorf.

Iridiscent

Until November 30

The international festival of contemporary dance festival organized by the National Center for Dance in Bucharest offers a month of events featuring contemporary dance performances, theater, exhibitions, and performances, along with artistic gatherings that explore the relationship between the body, society, work, technology, and the freedom to be different. More details here.

Christmas tours @ Children Museum

Until December 23

The little ones are invited to discover three spaces inspired by different stories and join a gingerbread-making workshop. More details here.

Bucharest Gaming Week

November 21 – November 22

The convention, held at Romexpo, is dedicated to gaming, esports, content creators and themed exhibitions. The program is available here.

In the country:

Picasso en visite

Until January 17, 2027

The exhibition, presented by Art Encounters in Timișoara in partnership with Musée Picasso Antibes, brings together 69 works by Pablo Picasso, namely paintings, drawings, engravings, lithographs and ceramics, presented for the first time to the Romanian public. More here.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 13 – January 3

The city's Grand Square (Piața Mare) will feature a new layout, more than 120 exhibitors, and a variety of attractions for children and adults alike.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 13 – January 3

This year’s edition will bring Santa Claus’s flying sleigh back to Craiova’s Mihai Viteazul Square, where it will feature in a show set against the backdrop of a castle, complete with light displays and artificial snowfall.

Cluj Christmas Market

November 20 – January 1

The fair covers section such as the Candy Planet, Gift Planet, and Christmas Carols Planet to offer visitors a range of experiences, from discovering sweet treats and gift ideas to enjoying the music and atmosphere of the winter holidays.