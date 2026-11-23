Regal Vienez tour brings 39 Christmas concerts to 27 Romanian cities in December
The national tour opens in Satu Mare on December 2 and concludes in Râmnicu Vâlcea on December 30, with two Christmas Day performances scheduled in Bucharest.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
The 2026 edition of the Regal Vienez - Extraordinary Christmas Concert tour will feature 39 performances across 27 Romanian cities. Violinist and conductor Bogdan Costache will be joined by tenors Angelo Forte, Federico Veltri, and Paolo Spagnuolo.
Musicians from the Italian Opera Theater Orchestra and the Vox Opera Orchestra will also perform during the tour.