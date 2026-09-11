Real estate developer Vastint Romania announced that it opened The Venue Timpuri Noi Square, a new space for conferences, meetings, and events in Bucharest. The facility is available both to tenants of the office complex and to other companies and event organizers.

The Venue has approximately 400 sqm of indoor space and a 300 sqm terrace. It can accommodate formats ranging from small meetings to conferences for around 300 people.

It also provides access to restaurants and catering options within the surrounding development, the company said.

Its interior was designed by London-based turnerbates Design & Architecture, which has worked with Vastint on European projects since 2017. The concept uses brick, steel, and concrete to reference the site’s industrial history, combined with warm lighting, curtains, wood-wool ceilings, and works by local artists.

“Our design approach was to make the space flexible enough to accommodate a formal business conference but also have the personality for a private function such as a wedding or birthday party,” said Howard Bates, co-founder of turnerbates.

The opening forms part of Vastint’s plan to develop Timpuri Noi Square beyond a traditional office complex by adding dining, events, services, and social spaces.

The first phase of Timpuri Noi Square consists of three fully leased buildings with a combined gross leasable area of 52,100 sqm.

The second phase, comprising the TN04 and TN05 buildings, will add 60,000 sqm of office space and 690 parking spaces. It is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is expected to become fully operational in 2027.