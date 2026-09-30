North Bucharest Investments and Denya announce "Discover Denya Lake", an exclusive event dedicated to the €45 million residential development in north Bucharest
The partnership between North Bucharest Investments and Denya brings together the international experience of one of the world's leading construction groups and NBI's expertise in Bucharest's northern residential market. Ronen Ginsburg, CEO of Denya Group, will travel to Bucharest for the event on October 8.
Romania Insider
· 5 min read
As one of Israel's largest and most prominent construction and infrastructure groups, Denya brings decades of experience and a strong international track record to the project. The Group has extensive operations across international markets, including Israel, Poland and Romania, with thousands of residential units currently under construction. Denya is recognised for delivering major public works, national infrastructure projects, medical centres and high-end residential developments.
North Bucharest Investments (NBI) and Denya are marking a new stage in their partnership for Denya Lake, a premium residential development in northern Bucharest, with the private event "Discover Denya Lake", taking place on October 8, 2026, from 6:30 PM, directly at the project site.
The event will bring together Denya's international and local leadership, representatives of North Bucharest Investments, investors, clients and business partners. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the project first-hand through a private viewing, networking, drinks and bites.
Ronen Ginsburg, CEO of Denya Group, will travel to Bucharest especially for the event, joining Shlomi Mintzer, CEO of Danya Cebus Romania, and Vlad Musteata, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments. Denya Group has been active in Romania since 2007.
The NBI and Denya partnership is built around a shared view of an evolving residential market, where project quality, developer reputation, location and a property's ability to create long-term value are becoming increasingly important differentiators.
"Denya Lake closely reflects what we aim to build in Romania: projects where construction quality, architecture and the living experience are designed together, with a long-term perspective. We see significant potential in the Romanian market, and our collaboration with North Bucharest Investments brings us closer to the buyers and investors looking for this type of product. Discover Denya Lake is an invitation to experience the project beyond images and plans and to understand first-hand the concept and the community we are creating here." said Shlomi Mintzer, CEO of Danya Cebus Romania.
"In real estate, meaningful partnerships are built around a shared vision and a product you genuinely believe in. Denya Lake brings together exactly that combination: the experience of a strong international group, a premium development, a significant investment and a location where we continue to see substantial growth potential. For NBI, this partnership goes beyond the commercial dimension. It is about connecting an outstanding project with the right market, the right investors and the buyers who are now looking much more carefully at the long-term value of a property."
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said Vlad Musteata, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments.
With an estimated investment of approximately €45 million, Denya Lake is located in Pipera, one of northern Bucharest's established premium residential areas. The development is centred around a villa-based residential concept focused on privacy, green spaces and the benefits of a professionally managed community, while providing convenient access to the main business, education and lifestyle destinations in northern Bucharest.
The project forms part of Denya's residential development strategy in Romania. The Group has been active in the local construction market since 2007, while its premium Romanian residential portfolio includes landmark developments such as Denya Forest, Denya Lake, Denya Home and Denya Premium.
Denya has operated in Romania since 2007, delivering shopping centres, office buildings, thousands of residential units and specialised infrastructure projects across the country. The company is currently the general contractor for Solaris, a development in Bucharest's Sector 2 being built for Atlas. The project comprises two 11-storey buildings and a dedicated parking structure.
In 2020, Denya expanded its Romanian operations from construction into the development of its own residential projects, starting with Denya Forest. To date, six 11-storey buildings have been completed within the development, five of which were fully developed by Denya, while more than 500 apartments have been sold. Two additional buildings, comprising approximately 300 apartments, are scheduled for completion.
The company's development portfolio also includes Denya Home, a premium residential project located in Pipera, south of the American International School of Bucharest. The development will comprise 928 residential units across buildings ranging from five to eight storeys, together with underground parking, landscaped green areas and children's playgrounds.
Designed with privacy in mind, Denya Home will feature only two or three apartments per floor. The residential mix will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, complemented by generous gardens, balconies and terraces.
Denya Home has already recorded a strong market response. During the first two months following the launch of Phase 1, which comprises 172 apartments, 30% of the units were sold, representing approximately €9.5 million in total sales value. This early performance reflects buyer demand for residential developments that combine construction quality, privacy, comfort, community and long-term value.
Denya is also preparing a development of approximately 350 villas in Corbeanca, currently at the initial permitting stage, as well as Denya Premium, a residential project to be developed adjacent to Denya Forest.
Denya Premium will comprise three buildings with a total of 314 apartments, underground parking, a swimming pool and a fitness club. Two of the buildings positioned along the main street will also incorporate a retail gallery.
"Our goal is to create more than residential buildings. We want to develop places where people can live, relax, meet their neighbours and enjoy everyday life. Every project is the result of the work of an extended team, from project managers and on-site teams to architects, designers, consultants and partners. Our progress in Romania is built on the professionalism and commitment of all these people." said Shlomi Mintzer, CEO of Danya Cebus Romania.
For North Bucharest Investments, the collaboration with Denya is aligned with the company's strategy of developing direct partnerships with strong developers and further consolidating its position in the premium residential and investment segments.
NBI currently operates an extensive portfolio of projects and properties, maintaining a strong presence in northern Bucharest and an integrated infrastructure covering advisory, investment, brokerage, marketing and sales services.
The partnership is particularly relevant in the context of a changing buyer profile. Clients are becoming increasingly informed and selective, assessing factors that extend well beyond the acquisition price. Developer reputation, construction quality, infrastructure, community, liquidity and the property's potential for long-term appreciation have become essential criteria in the purchasing decision.
"Discover Denya Lake" has been created around precisely this idea: premium residential projects should be experienced, not simply presented.
On October 8, guests will have the opportunity to discover Denya Lake directly on site, explore the properties and the residential concept, and engage directly with the Denya and North Bucharest Investments teams regarding the project, acquisition options and investment opportunities.