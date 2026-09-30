As one of Israel's largest and most prominent construction and infrastructure groups, Denya brings decades of experience and a strong international track record to the project. The Group has extensive operations across international markets, including Israel, Poland and Romania, with thousands of residential units currently under construction. Denya is recognised for delivering major public works, national infrastructure projects, medical centres and high-end residential developments.

North Bucharest Investments (NBI) and Denya are marking a new stage in their partnership for Denya Lake, a premium residential development in northern Bucharest, with the private event "Discover Denya Lake", taking place on October 8, 2026, from 6:30 PM, directly at the project site.

The event will bring together Denya's international and local leadership, representatives of North Bucharest Investments, investors, clients and business partners. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the project first-hand through a private viewing, networking, drinks and bites.

Ronen Ginsburg, CEO of Denya Group, will travel to Bucharest especially for the event, joining Shlomi Mintzer, CEO of Danya Cebus Romania, and Vlad Musteata, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments. Denya Group has been active in Romania since 2007.

The NBI and Denya partnership is built around a shared view of an evolving residential market, where project quality, developer reputation, location and a property's ability to create long-term value are becoming increasingly important differentiators.

"Denya Lake closely reflects what we aim to build in Romania: projects where construction quality, architecture and the living experience are designed together, with a long-term perspective. We see significant potential in the Romanian market, and our collaboration with North Bucharest Investments brings us closer to the buyers and investors looking for this type of product. Discover Denya Lake is an invitation to experience the project beyond images and plans and to understand first-hand the concept and the community we are creating here." said Shlomi Mintzer, CEO of Danya Cebus Romania.

"In real estate, meaningful partnerships are built around a shared vision and a product you genuinely believe in. Denya Lake brings together exactly that combination: the experience of a strong international group, a premium development, a significant investment and a location where we continue to see substantial growth potential. For NBI, this partnership goes beyond the commercial dimension. It is about connecting an outstanding project with the right market, the right investors and the buyers who are now looking much more carefully at the long-term value of a property."