The Baa1 rating assigned to UniCredit Bank is two notches above Romania's sovereign rating, "reflecting both the bank's solid financial profile and the solid support from the UniCredit Group," the bank said.

"The rating granted by Moody's represents an independent confirmation of the financial soundness of UniCredit Bank Romania and its credit profile. This assessment reflects the discipline with which we manage capital and liquidity, the resilience of our business model and the bank's development prospects," said Mihaela Lupu, CEO of UniCredit Bank.