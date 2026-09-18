UniCredit Romania gets Moody's rating above country’s sovereign
UniCredit Bank Romania announced that Moody's Ratings has evaluated the bank for the first time, granting it the Baa1 rating for long-term deposits and issuer, as well as the P-2 short-term rating.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The Baa1 rating assigned to UniCredit Bank is two notches above Romania's sovereign rating, "reflecting both the bank's solid financial profile and the solid support from the UniCredit Group," the bank said.
"The rating granted by Moody's represents an independent confirmation of the financial soundness of UniCredit Bank Romania and its credit profile. This assessment reflects the discipline with which we manage capital and liquidity, the resilience of our business model and the bank's development prospects," said Mihaela Lupu, CEO of UniCredit Bank.